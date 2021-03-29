Five questions facing Phillies heading into 2021 season

The Phillies open the season at 3:05 p.m. Thursday when they host the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia finished 28-32 in last year’s pandemic-shortened 60-game season, which extended the Phillies’ record of futility. Philadelphia last made the playoffs in 2011, which was also the last time it finished with a winning record.
Five questions the Phillies face this season:
Why should fans be optimistic about Philadelphia this season?
Just about every team in baseball is optimistic as opening day approaches. Why should the Phillies feel good about themselves?
The lineup is solid with the re-signing of catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius. The top of the starting pitching rotation is impressive with Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin.
“I like the makeup of this team,” manager Joe Girardi said. “For the most part, our guys are all in a good place.”
The best reason to feel good about the Phillies, however, is the team’s leadership. New President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has won wherever he has been, including World Series victories with the Boston Red Sox (2018) and the Florida Marlins (1997).
Dombrowksi, who was hired in December, brings a baseball gravitas that the previous regime just didn’t have.
“You don’t bring in Dombrowski unless it’s a win-now kind of move.” outfielder Bryce Harper said. “We have a great mix of people working for us now. We’re really excited as a locker room and a clubhouse.”
The Philadelphia Phillies have not made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2011.
Will the bullpen be better this season than last?
Look at this way, it would be hard to worse.
Phillies relievers had a 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings last season.
Dombrowski remade the bullpen in the offseason. He signed Archie Bradley and Brandon Kintzler as free agents and traded for Jose Alvarado, whose 100 mph fastball was the talk of spring training.
“I think Dave and his staff did a really good job,” Girardi said. “They were aggressive. They made some trades that got us some power arms. They were able to sign guys to nonroster opportunities and some of your guys got experience. Last year, we were really inexperienced in the beginning, and when he brought in the experienced guys, for whatever reason they struggled. I feel like the guys we brought in have pretty good track records, have been successful and should really help our bullpen.”
Who will play center field?
Girardi said last week this competition would go down to the wire.
He wasn’t kidding.
The Phillies play their final spring training game Monday, and no decision has been made.
Philadelphia has three players — Odubel Herrera, Roman Quinn and Adam Haseley — for two spots.
“We’ll let it play out (Monday),” Girardi said, “and then we’ll make a decision.”
The decision is more complicated than it looks.
If Quinn doesn’t make the team, the Phillies likely would lose him. He can’t be sent to the minors without clearing waivers.
Herrera would have to be added to the 40-man roster if he makes the team. That means the Phillies would have to make an additional personnel move to clear a slot for Herrera on the roster.
Haseley is on the 40-man roster but is also eligible to sent to the minor leagues.
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Sunday that Scott Kingery could be an All-Star one day.
Why does Aaron Nola fade in September?
Nola will make his fourth straight opening day start Thursday. That is the most consecutive opening day starters by a Phillie since Steve Carlton started 10 straight from 1977-86.
What the Phillies need is for Nola to be at his best after Sept. 1. Philadelphia faded late in the year in each of the past three seasons, and Nola is a big reason why. He is 7-12 with a 4.28 ERA and 27 home runs allowed after Sept. 1 in his career. Nola is a combined 25-12 in July and August in his career.
“I’m not really sure, to be honest with you,” Nola said when asked this spring about his late-season struggles. “I’ve thought about it, obviously. The past few years, it hasn’t gone my way. I’m going to stick with what I’m good at, what I need to work on in spring training and treat September like I always do, as any other month.”
How many games will the Phillies win?
The over-under for Phillies wins this season is 81.5.
The bullpen will be better.
The additions of veterans Matt Moore and Chase Anderson will bolster the starting rotation.
The lineup should be productive.
The Phillies also will benefit from having Girardi for 162 games rather than 60.
Prediction: Philadelphia will finish 84-78 for its first winning season since 2011.
But that won’t be enough victories to make the postseason.
The National League’s five postseason teams will be the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
