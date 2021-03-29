Five questions facing Phillies heading into 2021 season

He wasn’t kidding.

The Phillies play their final spring training game Monday, and no decision has been made.

Philadelphia has three players — Odubel Herrera, Roman Quinn and Adam Haseley — for two spots.

“We’ll let it play out (Monday),” Girardi said, “and then we’ll make a decision.”

The decision is more complicated than it looks.

If Quinn doesn’t make the team, the Phillies likely would lose him. He can’t be sent to the minors without clearing waivers.

Herrera would have to be added to the 40-man roster if he makes the team. That means the Phillies would have to make an additional personnel move to clear a slot for Herrera on the roster.

Haseley is on the 40-man roster but is also eligible to sent to the minor leagues.

Nola will make his fourth straight opening day start Thursday. That is the most consecutive opening day starters by a Phillie since Steve Carlton started 10 straight from 1977-86.