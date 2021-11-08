Ex-Met lefty Feliciano, led MLB 3 times in games, dies at 45

NEW YORK — Former New York Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano, who pitched so often he earned the nickname "Perpetual Pedro," has died. He was 45.

Friends and former teammates told the Mets that Feliciano was found dead Monday at home in Puerto Rico. It appeared he had died in his sleep, they said.

The left-hander led the majors in appearances for three straight years, pitching 86 games in 2008, 88 in 2009 and a whopping 92 times in 2010.

"I never had to look down to the bullpen to see if Pedro was ready. He was always on call and never said no. I know somedays he was tired, but he always took the ball," former Mets manager Willie Randolph said in a statement.

Feliciano was 22-21 with four saves and a 3.33 ERA, all with the Mets, in a nine-year career that stretched from 2002-13. He pitched 484 games overall, second most on the Mets' list behind John Franco's 695, and worked a total of 383 2/3 innings.

"In all my years in baseball, I never saw a left-handed relief specialist have such a presence in the clubhouse. He had a great personality," longtime Mets star David Wright said.