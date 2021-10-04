Even Bryce Harper’s big season couldn’t end Phillies' postseason drought

"He walks a ton. He's always getting himself into good counts. And I rarely ever see him get himself out, which is huge," Stott said. "Obviously, that's something the younger hitters can learn. And seeing how he tones his swing down a little bit with two strikes but he can still do that damage is a big thing that us young hitters can key on, is that you don't have to take that huge swing to produce runs and get those extra-base hits with two strikes."

The Phillies need an organizational overhaul and last week hired Preston Mattingly as their director of player development. Mattingly spent five seasons with the San Diego Padres, the past year as coordinator of major league advance scouting and game planning after serving as manager of scouting for three years.

"We need guys that can come up from the minor leagues that can have success for us," Harper said. "When guys aren't having success from minor leagues to the big leagues, that hurts us, also."

FREE AGENTS

The Phillies' payroll topped $200 million, with all the highest salaries going to players the signed from other teams, such as Harper, Wheeler and Andrew McCutchen.