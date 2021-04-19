Even after Bryce Harper returned to Phillies' lineup with HR, his back issue must be a concern

Harper admitted Saturday’s stiffness caused him to flash back to last year’s troubles.

“You’re definitely cautious at that point, thinking, 'Oh, man, not again,’ kind of thing,” Harper said. “But I felt like it was a little bit different this time compared to what it was last year.”

Harper is known for his aggressive play. He said he thinks he hurt his back sliding into second base on a double Friday night. The next time he hits a similar ball, he might settle for a single.

“I definitely need to be a little bit smarter on the way I play,” he said. “Most three-hole, four-hole hitters don’t really go to second base on that.”

Harper will probably be in his customary No. 3 spot in the order when the Phillies host the San Francisco Giants and former Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler on Monday night.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said it’s tough to tell Harper he’s getting a day off. But this weekend might have shown Harper that less is maybe more.

The Phillies need to keep Harper healthy. He began Monday with four hits in his last six at-bats, including two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. When he’s hot, Harper can carry a club.