PHILADELPHIA — Edmundo Sosa feels at home with the Phillies.

The third baseman’s RBI single knocked in J.T. Realmuto with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 before 43,261 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

Sosa also helped preserve the win in the top of the ninth with a leaping catch of a 111.6 mph line drive off the bat of the Rockies' C.J. Cron for the second out.

“I feel at home. I feel comfortable here,” Sosa said. “I love my teammates. I love the front office. People have been great to me here. That’s the motivation that you need to put in the extra work, do the little things to show them the best version of myself.”

Sosa plays the game with enthusiasm. He pumped his fist and pretended to rip open his shirt like Clark Kent turning into Superman after his eighth inning hit. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Sosa is a wonderful guy off the field but “electric” on it. Sosa’s strength is his versatility. He’s played third, shortstop and the outfield while producing a .343/.368/.600 slash line in 35 at-bats this season.

“The way I learned how to play baseball in Panama is the way that I play,” he said. “You have to bring energy every day. You have to help your team. You have to pump them up. That’s the way I play.”

The addition of the 27-year-old Sosa just might be one of the most underrated personnel moves made by Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. Philadelphia traded reliever JoJo Romero to the St. Louis Cardinals for Sosa last July 30. Sosa batted .315 in 25 games for Philadelphia last season.

Thomson touted Sosa’s skills from practically the first day he arrived in Philadelphia.

“It was originally the defense,” Thomson said. “He’s an elite defender. He’s not chasing (pitches) as much as when he first got there. He’s keeping his head still. He’s becoming an offensive force.”

Sosa appeared on the verge of becoming an every-day shortstop when he batted .271 with a .346 on-base percentage for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021.

But he hit just .189 in 53 games with the Cardinals last season. As soon as Sosa joined the Phillies, Philadelphia hitting coach Kevin Long began work on correcting some flaws in his swing. Sosa and Long have continued to put in plenty of time in the batting cage together.

“I know I have pretty good defense,” Sosa said, “but people need to know Edmundo Sosa also has a bat.”

Sosa’s winning RBI capped a Phillies comeback.

Starting pitcher Aaron Nola Nola gave up a three-run home run to Ryan McMahon in the first inning but allowed just one more hit over the next six innings. His stinginess gave the Phillies a chance to come back.

Sosa had an opportunity to give the Phillies the lead in the bottom of the fourth. With Philadelphia down 3-2 and runners on first and second, he pulled a fly ball toward the right-field stands. A gusty wind, however, turned the ball into a simple flyout. On most other evenings, it’s probably a home run.

But the breaks eventually evened out for Sosa.

Realmuto led off the eighth with the score tied against former Phillies reliever Brand Hand and lined a 2-2 fastball off the left-center field wall for a double.

With one out, he stole third, diving headfirst into the bag. Sosa followed with a two-out single that dropped just in front of diving left fielder Jurickson Profar.

Sosa admitted he thought Profar was going to make the catch.

“That’s how baseball is sometimes,” Sosa said. “Sometimes you’re going to be a villain and sometimes you’re going to be a hero. In the (fourth) inning, I was the villain. But in the eighth inning, I was the hero.”