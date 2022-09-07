Edmundo Sosa brings the energy to lead Phillies to another win; Updates on Seranthony Dominguez and Zach Eflin

PHILADELPHIA - Phillies manager Rob Thomson started shortstop Edmundo Sosa on Tuesday night.

Sosa went 2 for 2 with a double and a home run to help Philadelphia to a 4-3 win.

On Wednesday, Thomson made out the lineup and again filled in Sosa’s name at shortstop.

Again the results could not be argued with.

Sosa went 3 for 3 with a two-run home run and an RBI double to propel the Phillies to a 4-2 win before 17,755 fans at Citizens Bank Park. With the win, Philadelphia enhanced its chances of qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2011. The Phillies (75-61) will begin Thursday four games up on the Milwaukee Brewers for the final National League wild-card spot.

"When your back in that lineup, it gives you that boost of confidence that you're looking for," Sosa said. "You're building off a positive start."

Sosa has been a critical addition for the Phillies since they acquired him in a July 30 trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for reliever JoJo Romero.

"I feel very happy here," Sosa said. "Everybody has treated me well. I have no complaints. They really welcomed me with open arms. It motivates you to do well and try to help the team win."

The utility infielder was batting .189 for St. Louis, while mostly languishing on the Cardinals bench.

Sosa began Thursday batting .357 (15 for 42) for the Phillies.

"I'm working really hard with Kevin Long our hitting coach," Sosa said. "Every day I go to the cage, and I'm taking that to the field."

Thomson said before the game that his plan earlier this week was to start Sosa on Tuesday and Bryson Stott on Wednesday.

“I said to Stott (on Tuesday), ‘I have to give you tomorrow night off too,’ ” Thomson said. “He said, ‘I kind of figured that.’ It’s all good.”

It didn’t take Sosa long to make Thomson look smart. He pulled a changeup from Marlins starter Trevor Rogers 378 feet into the left field stands for a two-run home run that gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead they never relinquished.

Sosa’s second big hit - an RBI double to make it 4-2 in the seventh - didn’t travel nearly as far. It rolled through a hole on the right side of the infield and into shallow right field.

In between, Sosa made an acrobatic tag on a Marlins’ attempted steal in the top of the seventh.

Sosa leaped over Marlins runner JJ Bleday to catch the throw from catcher J.T. Realmuto. While in the air, Sosa reached back through his legs to tag Bleday on the back for the out.

Sosa’s offense and defense helped make a winner of starting pitcher Bailey Falter, who has been more than reliable since he taken over a spot in the rotation for the injured Zack Wheeler.

In four starts since being recalled from triple-A on Aug. 20, Falter is 4-0 with a 2.66 ERA and 18 strikeouts and 19 hits allowed in 23 ⅔ innings.

"It's been nice developing a routine here," Falter said. "I've been sent down a couple of times. I've been here a couple of times. It's just make good pitches and win some ball games. That's all it is."

When the season began, no one would have predicted Falter or Sosa playing key roles in a pennant race for the Phillies.

But playoff teams need the unexpected to happen.

"One of the best characteristics that I have is that I bring a lot of energy to the field," Sosa said. "That's something that a player like myself has to do, knowing my role and that I'm not going to play every day. It's important to always bring the energy and do well whenever I have the chance to play."

EXTRA INNINGS: Injured pitchers Seranthony Dominguez and Zach Eflin are set to begin rehabilitation assignments, according to Thomson.

Dominguez will pitch one inning for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday. He will be the first reliever out of the bullpen to start a clean inning. Meanwhile, Eflin will start Friday for the IronPigs.

Thomson said the Phillies will reassess both players after their respective outings.