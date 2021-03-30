Dombrowski assesses Phillies as they make final preparations for opening day

The Phillies on Monday announced that outfielders Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn had made the team. The two will probably platoon in center field. Meanwhile, Herrera will be sent to the team’s alternate training facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The minor league season doesn’t start until May.

Herrera hasn’t played a big league game since he was arrested in Atlantic City on domestic violence charges in May 2019. Atlantic City Municipal Judge Billie J. Moore dismissed the case in July 2019 after Herrera’s girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, declined to testify. Herrera was mandated to undergo counseling as a condition of the dismissal. He also was suspended.

“Odubel, at times, did very well but at the end of camp was not consistent offensively,” Dombrowski said. “You’re talking about someone who has had 50 spring training at-bats over a couple of years, and it’s going to be tough for him to be consistent at this point, though, at times you see the flashes. It was better that he go out and play on an everyday basis and see what happens over the next time period.”

Dombrowski added that he would have no reservations about promoting Herrera to the big leagues if he performed well in Allentown and in the minor leagues.

Scott Kingery