Dombrowski assesses Phillies as they make final preparations for opening day

Dave Dombrowski, the Philadelphia Phillies' president of baseball operations, expects the team to score enough runs this season if the position players stay healthy.
For him, the team’s success depends on their pitchers — all of them.
“We need to be in position where our pitching — and not the just the ones and twos and even (Zach) Eflin (in the starting rotation) — need to go out there and do it,” Dombrowski said in a Zoom call with the media Tuesday afternoon. “Our bullpen needs to be in a position where they step forward and do the job, and I think they’re capable of doing it.”
The Phillies will open the season 3:05 p.m. Thursday when they host the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
“We’re in strong division, no question about it,” Dombrowski said. “But we’re trying to win the division. Make the playoffs and win the division. That’s what our goal is.”
Dombrowski’s conversation with reporters Tuesday covered a number of topics, including the fate of Odubel Herrera and Scott Kingery. What follows is some of Dombrowski’s notable quotes and explanations of the team’s roster.
Center field
Odubel Herrera just hasn’t had enough at-bats the past three years to the make the Phillies, according to Dombrowski.
The Phillies on Monday announced that outfielders Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn had made the team. The two will probably platoon in center field. Meanwhile, Herrera will be sent to the team’s alternate training facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The minor league season doesn’t start until May.
Herrera hasn’t played a big league game since he was arrested in Atlantic City on domestic violence charges in May 2019. Atlantic City Municipal Judge Billie J. Moore dismissed the case in July 2019 after Herrera’s girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, declined to testify. Herrera was mandated to undergo counseling as a condition of the dismissal. He also was suspended.
“Odubel, at times, did very well but at the end of camp was not consistent offensively,” Dombrowski said. “You’re talking about someone who has had 50 spring training at-bats over a couple of years, and it’s going to be tough for him to be consistent at this point, though, at times you see the flashes. It was better that he go out and play on an everyday basis and see what happens over the next time period.”
Dombrowski added that he would have no reservations about promoting Herrera to the big leagues if he performed well in Allentown and in the minor leagues.
Scott Kingery
The Phillies sent Kingery to minor league camp Sunday.
Philadelphia gave Kingery an opportunity to win the center field job this spring, but he batted .159 (7 for 44) with 19 strikeouts.
The disappointing spring came after he batted .159 with a .228 on-base percentage last season. Kingery had COVID-19 before last season, but his struggles began before that. In 309 big league games since 2018, he has batted .233 with a .284 on-base percentage and 308 strikeouts in 1,108 plate appearances.
Kingery has played multiple positions during his three years in the big leagues. There was speculation that the lack of a consistent position was a distraction and hurt his performance at the plate. But Kingery’s issue appears to be that he became too focused on trying to lift the ball to hit home runs.
Kingery will now work with Phillies minor league hitting coordinator Jason Ochart.
“We’ll give (Kingery) one voice on a consistent basis, Dombrowski said, hope the connection is there, and then hope we get the results we’re looking to have. We’re not interested that he has to hit a bunch of home runs. We’re more concerned with line drives.”
Spencer Howard
Dombrowksi said the Phillies will limit the innings that Howard, one of the team’s top prospects, pitches this inning.
Howard was optioned to the minors after pitching just three innings this spring, mostly because he was hampered by back spasms. Shoulder issues prematurely ended his 2020 season after he threw just 24 1/3 innings.
He has also been optioned to minor league camp.
Dombrowksi said Howard will pitch primarily out of the bullpen this season. If he does start games, Howard will pitch just two to three innings in those outings, according to Dombrowski.
“He’s going to be a starting pitcher in the future,” Dombrowski said. “The problem is, if you start him right away, stretching him out to fix or six innings, you burn through those innings before you can blink. We’re really going to watch those innings closely."
