Didi Gregorius signs 2-year deal, thinks Phillies can win this season

The Philadelphia Phillies will return virtually the same lineup that it fielded last season.

The question now is, will that be good enough for the team to make the postseason for the first time since 2011?

The Phillies announced Wednesday they had re-signed shortstop Didi Gregorius to a two-year, reported $28 million contract. Gregorius said the Phillies have the talent to be a winner this season.

“Everyone in this lineup can do damage,” he said during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday afternoon. “Everyone can help each other out. We came up short last year, but it’s a new year.”

Gregorius, who turns 31 next week, was the only Phillie to play in all 60 games of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He hit .284 with 10 home runs and a team-leading 40 RBIs.

The Phillies almost had no choice but to reunite with Gregorius, after free agent shortstops Andrelton Simmons (Minnesota Twins), Freddy Galvis (Baltimore Orioles) and Marcus Semien (Toronto Blue Jays) all signed one-year contracts earlier this year.