Didi Gregorius signs 2-year deal, thinks Phillies can win this season

The Philadelphia Phillies will return virtually the same lineup that it fielded last season.
The question now is, will that be good enough for the team to make the postseason for the first time since 2011?
The Phillies announced Wednesday they had re-signed shortstop Didi Gregorius to a two-year, reported $28 million contract. Gregorius said the Phillies have the talent to be a winner this season.
“Everyone in this lineup can do damage,” he said during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday afternoon. “Everyone can help each other out. We came up short last year, but it’s a new year.”
Gregorius, who turns 31 next week, was the only Phillie to play in all 60 games of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He hit .284 with 10 home runs and a team-leading 40 RBIs.
The Phillies almost had no choice but to reunite with Gregorius, after free agent shortstops Andrelton Simmons (Minnesota Twins), Freddy Galvis (Baltimore Orioles) and Marcus Semien (Toronto Blue Jays) all signed one-year contracts earlier this year.
“(Didi is) somebody that gives us a real balance as a guy in the middle of the lineup from the left hand side,’ Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “He completes our everyday lineup. We’re very comfortable (with a two-year deal) because of the type of player he is.”
Gregorius is not the Phillies' only high-profile free agent returnee. Earlier this month, they re-signed catcher J.T. Realmuto.
“They had me and J.T. has their priorities,” Gregorius said. “They went out and got us both.”
It would be hard pressed to imagine the Phillies contending for the postseason in 2021 without Gregorius and Realmuto. But even with them, Philadelphia finished 28-32 last season.
Many of the team’s struggles can be attributed to a historically bad bullpen that had a 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings. Philadelphia has bolstered that bullpen with a couple of offseason signings, most notably former Arizona Diamondbacks closer Archie Bradley.
Manager Joe Girardi said the Phillies are better on and off the field now that Gregorius is back.
“Didi plays the game with a love and a hunger,” Girardi said. “I think it wears off on other people. I think he’s a real leader, and I think it was important that we got him back.”
