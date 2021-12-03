Dick Allen's family hoping his Hall of Fame fortune will change Sunday

Dick Allen was already soured by the Baseball Hall of Fame process when a former Negro League player spotted him at the 1993 All-Star Game and pulled him aside.

"It was 'Double Duty' Radcliffe, and he said 'Hey, hey, hey' and they were talking and laughing," said Allen's son, Richard Jr. "And he said, 'You could have played with us.' Months later, my father said to me 'That's all I needed to hear. That was it for me. I'm good as far as the Hall of Fame.'"

Entering the Hall of Fame proved elusive for Allen, who died last December, and his son said the former Phillies slugger had come to terms with not having a bronze plaque in Cooperstown, New York. But that doesn't mean his family and supporters are not holding out hope that Allen's fortune will change Sunday.

He is one of 10 players to be considered by the Hall's 16-member Golden Days Era Committee. Allen needs 12 votes to enter the Hall and fell one vote shy in 2014 when the committee last met.

Mike Schmidt, who said last year that Allen belongs in Cooperstown and would push his cause, will be in the room Sunday in Orlando as one of the 16 voters, perhaps providing the push Allen needs.