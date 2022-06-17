 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Diamondbacks expected to promote Millville grad Buddy Kennedy on Friday

Buddy Kennedy Baserunning Snow.jpg

Buddy Kennedy crosses home plate as snow falls during a game last month.

 David Calvert, Reno Aces

Buddy Kennedy's major league dreams will become a reality.

The 2017 Millville High School graduate is expected to be promoted to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, per John Gambadoro, a radio host for Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix.

Arizona is beginning a three-game series at 9:40 p.m. at home vs. the Minnesota Twins.

The 23-year-old third baseman is hitting .296 (58 for 196) with the Triple-A Reno Aces. In 54 games, he has eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs. He's walked 30 times, and struck out 41 times.

Kennedy would be the first Millville graduate to make it to the majors since 2009 Millville graduate, three-time American League MVP and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, whom Kennedy trains with in the offseason.

Buddy Kennedy.jpg

Kennedy

