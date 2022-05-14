David West, who pitched for the 1993 Phillies, dies

David West, who was a member of the beloved 1993 Philadelphia Phillies team, died after a battle with brain cancer, according to news reports the team confirmed Saturday.

West pitched for the Phillies for four seasons, including the 1993 team that won the National League pennant and lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in six games in the World Series.

West "was known as an incredibly generous teammate and friend with an unmatched sense of humor," the Phillies said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with David's family, friends and everyone whose life he touched."

West made 122 appearances in his four seasons for the Phillies, mostly in relief. He was 15-18 with a 3.50 ERA for Philadelphia.

The pinnacle of his career came in 1993, when the Phillies caught lightning in a bottle and made their first World Series trip in 10 years. He pitched in 76 games, posting a 2.92 ERA with three saves.

He appeared in three World Series games, including a perfect eighth inning in Game 6. The next inning, the Blue Jays' Joe Carter hit the walk-off home run off closer Mitch Williams that won Toronto the series.

Tributes from several of West's teammates poured in and were shared by the Phillies on Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that I write this message about my roomie and best teammate ever. David West had the biggest heart to go with his huge personality," Phillies radio broadcaster and 1993 teammate Larry Andersen said. "He was always there to give you a pat on the back when you were down, or a hilarious one-liner when things were going well. He was the ultimate teammate, but an even better friend. He will certainly be missed. Rest in peace, my friend.”

John Kruk, another broadcaster for the Phillies and a former first baseman, called West "a great friend and teammate."

"Just another member of the Phillies family we have lost way too early," Kruk added.

West grew up in Tennessee and was selected in the fourth round of the 1983 draft by the New York Mets. He pitched in 10 seasons in the majors with the Mets, Minnesota Twins, Phillies and Boston Red Sox. He was a member of the Twins' 1991 world championship team.

