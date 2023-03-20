CLEARWATER, Fla. — A few minutes past 9 a.m. Sunday, Ranger Suárez scaled a bullpen mound hard by a side entrance to the Phillies' clubhouse and made the most significant pitches of the day.

It was uneventful.

That's a good thing, by the way. The left forearm soreness that caused Suárez to return from the World Baseball Classic two weeks ago was gone. He's scheduled for another bullpen session in a few days. At this point, the Phillies believe he will be ready to break camp with the team, even if initially he won't be able to throw as many innings as the other starters.

And just like that, some of the anxiety about the starting rotation depth melted away.

"Well, you're always concerned about the rotation depth," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. "I don't care if we'd have signed five guys. That's something that's always in the back of your mind."

The Phillies were active in the minor-league free-agent pitching market, according to Dombrowski, but came up mostly empty because they couldn't guarantee innings in a rotation that includes Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Taijuan Walker and Suárez. In addition, they were committed to top prospect Andrew Painter or lefty Bailey Falter for the fifth-starter spot.

But Painter hasn't picked up a ball since March 1 because of a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Depth starters Cristopher Sánchez (triceps) and Nick Nelson (hamstring) are banged up. Touted prospects Mick Abel and Griff McGarry aren't ready yet.

The good news, according to Dombrowski: Painter could begin a light throwing program within seven to 10 days. Based on feedback from multiple doctors, including prominent orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache, and given the location of the sprain, the Phillies remain confident that Painter will avoid surgery.

Still, Dombrowski will hold his breath until the 19-year-old phenom actually throws a ball again.

"If they felt strongly that surgery was needed, they would have done that," Dombrowski said. "But, sure, you would like him to get out there and throw hard and be ready to go as he normally would be."

Dombrowski went further, saying he believes Painter will pitch for the Phillies this season "for sure." But with Painter out of the mix for now, Falter is the strong favorite for the No. 5 starter spot. Behind him, lefty Michael Plassmeyer is the next-best healthy option on the 40-man roster. The Phillies are stretching out lefty reliever Matt Strahm for multi-inning appearances and possible spot starts.

It all raises the question of whether the Phillies are equipped to handle multiple injuries in the rotation.

"We tried to sign some individuals in addition to who we already have, but they just chose to go other places, with the depth that we have," Dombrowski said. "You just deal with it however you need to deal with it. You're always concerned about it. But anybody can be devastated if they get numerous injuries and injuries to the wrong guys. But I think we're in a situation that we feel we're ready to cope moving forward."

Sing us a Song

Pitching prospect Noah Song is expected to open the season on the injured list, according to Dombrowski, because of lower back tightness.

But it isn't that simple.

Song, who hasn't pitched since 2019, remains on the military list after having his U.S. Naval service transferred from active duty to selective reserves. Because the Phillies picked him in the Rule 5 draft, they must add him to the 40-man roster by opening day or offer him back to the Boston Red Sox. But placing Song on the 60-day injured list would temporarily take him off the 40-man roster.

Decisions, decisions

A five-day competition for two bench spots will be a major plot point over the final week of camp. Each of the candidates — lefty-hitting Darick Hall, Jake Cave, and Kody Clemens, and righty-swinging utilitymen Dalton Guthrie and Scott Kingery — have been impressive.

"When I talk to people and say, 'We've got five guys who are competing, which two would you take,' I might get five different names, five different combinations of people," Dombrowski said. "They've all played well."

Sometimes, though, the toughest decisions are the best ones. And the Phillies have the added benefit of being able to send any of the five players to the minors without exposing them to waivers.

Extra bases

Rhys Hoskins homered against former teammate Nick Pivetta in the Phillies' 9-5 loss to the Red Sox on Sunday. ... Walker is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the World Baseball Classic title game if Mexico advances, according to Thomson. Walker allowed one hit and struck out eight in four scoreless innings March 14 against Great Britain. ... The next step in Bryce Harper's recovery from Tommy John elbow surgery will be hitting underhand tosses on back-to-back days. To this point, he's been hitting every other day. ... Nola was scheduled to start a minor-league camp game on a back field Monday because the Phillies want him to get in six innings.