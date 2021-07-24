Dave Dombrowski says Phillies open to anything when it comes to trade deadline

When it comes to trades, the Phillies have several needs.

The starting rotation could use a boost. Starting pitcher Zach Eflin is currently on the 10-day injured list with knee issues. Starting pitchers Matt Moore and Vince Velasquez have been inconsistent at best.

The Phillies bullpen has blown more than 20 saves and could also use some reinforcements. Media reports have linked Philadelphia with Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel.

Dombrowski said the Phillies must keep an open mind and remain nimble when considering deals. One thing he said the team won’t do is give up top minor league prospects for a player who is a free agent at the end of the season.

“I would not anticipate that we would give up premium prospects,” he said. “I don't think we're there.”

The Phillies haven’t made the postseason since 2011. Dombrowksi said the owners want to make the postseason but not at all costs. He declined to say if ownership would be willing to play the luxury tax, which would be triggered if trades increased the Phillies payroll to $210 million or above. Philadelphia is estimated to currently be about $5 million from that figure.