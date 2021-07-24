Dave Dombrowski says Phillies open to anything when it comes to trade deadline

Dave Dombrowski says for now when it comes to the trade deadline the Philadelphia Phillies aren’t sellers.
“The one thing I can safely say is, because people have asked me, we're not in a position where we're looking for move players,” the Phillies president of baseball operations said Saturday. “That is not where we are.”
But despite that statement, how big of a buyer the Phillies are remains to be seen.
The Major League trade deadline is Friday. It is the last major opportunity for teams to add talent to their roster via trade. Baseball eliminated the August waiver-trade deadline two years ago.
“We're kind of open to anything, and I think it's incumbent upon us to try to get better,” Dombrowski, said. “I know we'll be aggressive in making it happen. We have ownership support in trying to make things happen. But you never know if you can get a deal done or not. We'll find out. There's a lot of competition for players out there.”
Dombrowski spoke to the media at Citizens Bank Park after the Phillies held a press conference to introduce No. 1 draft pick high school pitcher Andrew Painter. Philadelphia (48-48) began Saturday four games back of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. The Phillies were scheduled to host the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.
When it comes to trades, the Phillies have several needs.
The starting rotation could use a boost. Starting pitcher Zach Eflin is currently on the 10-day injured list with knee issues. Starting pitchers Matt Moore and Vince Velasquez have been inconsistent at best.
The Phillies bullpen has blown more than 20 saves and could also use some reinforcements. Media reports have linked Philadelphia with Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel.
Dombrowski said the Phillies must keep an open mind and remain nimble when considering deals. One thing he said the team won’t do is give up top minor league prospects for a player who is a free agent at the end of the season.
“I would not anticipate that we would give up premium prospects,” he said. “I don't think we're there.”
The Phillies haven’t made the postseason since 2011. Dombrowksi said the owners want to make the postseason but not at all costs. He declined to say if ownership would be willing to play the luxury tax, which would be triggered if trades increased the Phillies payroll to $210 million or above. Philadelphia is estimated to currently be about $5 million from that figure.
“I can feel how badly (the owners) would like it to end,” Dombrowski said of the postseason drought. “Not just (the owners) but other people in the organization. But I have not felt any pressure at all. They've been fantastic. Very supportive. Do things that are smart, do things that are right. But we also don't want to do things that are foolish. So I have not felt pressure like that at all.”
The Phillies have also been linked to their former ace Cole Hamels. The 37-year-old left hander is a free agent and has not pitched this season. He did a throw a bullpen session earlier this month for teams interested in signing him.
Dombrowski said the Phillies watched Hamels throw and liked what they saw, but it doesn’t sound like anything is imminent. Dombrowski said Hamels could need between 30 and 40 days to get ramped up to pitch a big league game.
“If you sign him, you're basically telling him you're giving him a spot in the rotation,” Dombrowski said. “I don't know right now if we’re in the spot I can 100% say that. In five days, six days, will I be able say that? Perhaps.”
Dombrowski acknowledged that the Phillies have their weaknesses, especially defensively.
But he seemed top indicate that the best way for the Phillies to make the postseason just might be for the players on the current roster to perform better. Philadelphia’s postseason fate might just be decided by how well the team hits the rest of the season. The plan since spring training was for the Phillies to out-slug their weaknesses.
“I think our players work together very well,” he said. “I think they're a good team. They don't give up. They play hard. We battle back. I think if we make the routine-type plays, we'll be fine. But we have to be in position where we swing the bats.”
