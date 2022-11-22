Dave Dombrowski isn't going anywhere: Phillies extend his contract through 2027

The Philadelphia Phillies obviously like where president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowksi has brought them.

On Tuesday, the team decided to keep going in that direction. The club announced it has extended Dombrowski's contract three years through the 2027 season.

Dombrowksi this season led the Phillies to their first World Series appearance since 2009 and their first playoff appearance since 2011.

”I am excited to sign a contract extension with the Phillies,” Dombrowski said in a team statement released Tuesday. “This is a great organization and I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by such tremendous personnel. We have made significant strides in many areas of baseball operations over the last couple of years, and I am committed to building upon them to form a championship organization for the city and our incredible fan base.”

The Phillies originally hired Dombrowksi before the 2021 season. He is one of the most accomplished front-office executives in baseball history having led four teams — the Phillies, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins — to the World Series. Dombrowski won the World Series with the 1997 Marlins and 2018 Red Sox.

Dombrowski, 66, reshaped the Phillies front office. This season he made the decision to fire manager Joe Girardi with the team floundering in June and hire Rob Thomson as interim manager. The move jump started the Phillies season. Dombrowksi removed Thomson’s interim tag and gave him a two-year contract during the postseason.

Dombrowski thanked Phillies managing partner John Middleton in his statement.

“He is an amazing owner who is so eager to bring a world championship back to Philadelphia, and I look forward to the challenge of achieving that goal. Additionally, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how well the Middleton and Buck families treat the personnel in our organization and how much they appreciate our passionate fans. They make Philadelphia a very special place to be.”

Middleton praised Dombrowksi during the on-field celebration after the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres to win the National League pennant.

“He’s so decisive,” Middleton said. “He’s so incisive in what he sees in an organization, and he’s so decisive on acting what he learns. The way he handled the offseason. The way he handled the trade deadline this year. The way he handled the managerial change. He’s great.

“He really has fingers on the pulse on everybody and everything. He has the ability to look at his assets and say, ‘OK, this is what I got. This is what I have to work with. This is what I need to do to take what we have to another level.’ ”