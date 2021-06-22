Daryl Morey: "I frankly don't understand people saying the Sixers are in a bad situation."

Daryl Morey admitted he was still stunned.
The Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations met the media Tuesday morning, just two days after the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks eliminated the top-seeded Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 103-99, Game 7 win.
“That series is still incredibly painful," Morey said. "It's a grave disappointment (that) we're here, and we have to take the next step."
It wasn’t just that the Sixers lost to Atlanta. It was how the defeat happened. Point guard Ben Simmons imploded. He took just three shots in the fourth quarters of the seven games against the Hawks and finished the postseason shooting .342% (25 for 73) from the foul line.
The media is filled with stories and talk that the Sixers have no choice than to trade Simmons this offseason.
For obvious reasons, Morey wasn’t going to announce Tuesday that Simmons would be traded. To no surprise, Morey also didn’t guarantee that Simmons would be a 76er next season.
“We have a very strong group we believe in,” he said. “None of us can predict the future of what’s going to happen.”
Instead, Morey took the blame and mixed in a more positive view with a small dose of fatalism.
"We need to be an overall better team with better players,” he said. “We need to make that happen. (In) terms of specifics, I can't give you that."
Morey pointed out Philadelphia has an MVP candidate in Joel Embiid, an All-Star in Simmons and a near-All-Star in Tobias Harris. Morey said other NBA teams envy the Sixers' roster.
"We're committed to this group,” he said. “A lot of what I'm reading, I frankly don't understand people saying the Sixers are in a bad situation. We've got a good foundation. We just have to do better, I have to do better, everyone has to do better."
He was effusive in his praise of coach Doc Rivers, who has been criticized for his role in the Atlanta series defeat.
“I think Doc did a tremendous job with the roster,” Morey said. “Doc did a really good job in talking to the players (Monday). In his remarks, he challenged all of us to look at each of us in our role and how we can do better.”
Morey tempered expectations that wholesale roster changes would be made. He said the most viable way for the Sixers to get better is probably through internal improvements.
Morey acknowledged the Sixers need to get better offensively.
Their biggest need to is for player who can penetrate defenses, especially in the fourth quarter, to create shots for himself and teammates. Morey challenged the notion that a player of that ability was not already on the roster. Rookie Tyrese Maxey showed flashes of having that ability.
“We believe in a lot of players we have,” Morey said. “We’d love to have All-Stars at every position. We have to see what’s out there. We can’t overreact to anything that just happened, but we can’t underreact. We have great top players. We have great veterans. But you also have young players pushing those veterans.”
At other times, Morey gave a realistic assessment of where the Sixers stand. It's not easy to win in the NBA.
“Frankly, if we’re squeaking by the second round … we’re probably not good enough to win the title,” he said. “If this was easy, more teams would win. Frankly, only one team winning its last game … your odds (stink).”
