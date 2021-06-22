Daryl Morey: "I frankly don't understand people saying the Sixers are in a bad situation."

"We need to be an overall better team with better players,” he said. “We need to make that happen. (In) terms of specifics, I can't give you that."

Morey pointed out Philadelphia has an MVP candidate in Joel Embiid, an All-Star in Simmons and a near-All-Star in Tobias Harris. Morey said other NBA teams envy the Sixers' roster.

"We're committed to this group,” he said. “A lot of what I'm reading, I frankly don't understand people saying the Sixers are in a bad situation. We've got a good foundation. We just have to do better, I have to do better, everyone has to do better."

He was effusive in his praise of coach Doc Rivers, who has been criticized for his role in the Atlanta series defeat.

“I think Doc did a tremendous job with the roster,” Morey said. “Doc did a really good job in talking to the players (Monday). In his remarks, he challenged all of us to look at each of us in our role and how we can do better.”

Morey tempered expectations that wholesale roster changes would be made. He said the most viable way for the Sixers to get better is probably through internal improvements.

Morey acknowledged the Sixers need to get better offensively.