Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout hits a double during first inning of a World Baseball Classic championship game against Japan on March 21 in Miami.
Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout signs autographs prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
United States' Mike Trout celebrates after hitting a two-run single against Colombia during the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic game in Phoenix, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, gestures as he heads to third after hitting a two-run home run as Taylor Ward heads into home during the first inning of a preseason baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, March 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout flies out to right field during the third inning of a preseason baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: Batting second and playing center field, went 0 for 3 with a walk in the Angels' season-opening 2-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics.
Friday: The Angels were off.
Saturday: The series continues at 4:07 p.m. in Oakland. Shintaro Fujinami will be making his major league debut for the A’s after spending 10 years playing in Japan. Trout has never faced him.
Sunday: The series final is at 4:07 p.m. in Oakland. Ken Waldichuk (2-2, 4.93 ERA in 2022) is scheduled to start for the A’s. Trout is 1 for 3 with a double and a walk against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .000 (0 for 3) with one walk in 2023. ... Trout finished the 2022 season batting .283 (124 for 438) with 40 home runs, 80 RBIs and 85 runs scored in 119 games. He walked 54 times, including eight intentional, and struck out 139 times. His on-base percentage was .369, his OPS .999.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
United States' Mike Trout celebrates after hitting a two-run single against Colombia during the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic game in Phoenix, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, gestures as he heads to third after hitting a two-run home run as Taylor Ward heads into home during the first inning of a preseason baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, March 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout flies out to right field during the third inning of a preseason baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.