Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: The Angels were off.
Friday: For results of their series opener at home against Toronto, go to PressofAC.com.
Saturday: Jose Berrios (0-1, 12.71) is scheduled to start the 9:07 p.m. game for the Blue Jays. Trout is hitting .429 (3 for 7) against him.
Stats: Trout began Friday hitting .368 (7 for 19) with one home run, three RBIs and five runs scored in six games. He had walked eight times and struck out four times. His on-base percentage was .571, his OPS 1.203.
Mike Trout throws on the field during batting practice before Tuesday's game in Seattle. Trout hit .368 through the Angels' first six games of the season.
