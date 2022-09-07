Daily Mike Trout Report:

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Monday: Batting second and playing center field, went 3 for 4, including a home run, in a 10-0 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers. Trout also doubled and scored three runs.

Tuesday: For results from the second game of the series, go to PressofAC.com.

Wednesday: Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.06) is scheduled to start the 4:07 p.m. series finale for Detroit. Trout is hitting .375 (3 for 8), including a solo home run, against him.

Thirtysomething: Trout has now hit 30 or more homers in seven seasons. He also homered in Sunday's game against Houston.

Stats: Trout began Tuesday hitting .275 (95 for 345) with 30 home runs, 60 RBIs and 66 runs scored in 95 games. He had walked 43 times and struck out 114 times. His on-base percentage was .365, his OPS .968.