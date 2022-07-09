Daily Mike Trout Report:

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Thursday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 4 in a 4-1 loss to the Orioles in Baltimore.

Friday: For results of their late game, go to PressofAC.com.

Saturday: Dean Kremer (2-1, 2.48) is scheduled to start the 4:05 p.m. game for the Orioles. Trout has not faced him.

Stats: Trout began Friday hitting .265 (71 for 268) with 23 home runs, 48 RBIs and 53 runs scored in 75 games. He had walked 38 times and struck out 92 times. His on-base percentage was .367, his OPS .938.

— Press staff reports