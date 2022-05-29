Daily Mike Trout Report:

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Went 1 for 4 — his 13th double of the season — in a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He batted second and played center field.

Saturday: For results of their late game against the Blue Jays, go to PressofAC.com.

Sunday: Jose Berrios (3-2, 4.75) will start the 4:07 p.m. series finale for the Blue Jays. Trout is 3 for 5 against him.

Stats: Trout began Saturday hitting .309 (46 for 149) with 12 home runs, 26 RBIs and 35 runs scored in 42 games. He had walked 24 times and struck out 46 times. His on-base percentage was .411, his slugging percentage .651 and his OPS 1.062. Among qualified players, he led the majors in OPS, was second behind the Yankees' Aaron Judge (.665) in slugging percentage and sixth in on-base percentage.

— Press staff reports

