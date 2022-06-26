Daily Mike Trout Report: Reaches base twice in Angels’ loss

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Tripled and homered in a 4-3 loss to the Mariners. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Saturday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with a walk in a 5-3 loss to the Tigers.

Sunday: Left-hander Marco Gonzales (4-7, 3.33 ERA) will start the 4:07 pm. series finale for Seattle. Trout is hitting .371 (13 for 35) with three home runs and five RBIs against him.

Historic homer: Trout's home run Friday was the 53rd of his career against Seattle. He became the all-time HR leader against the Mariners, breaking a tie with Rafael Palmeiro.

Stats: Trout is hitting .289 (67 for 232) with 22 home runs, 45 RBIs and 51 runs scored in 65 games. He has walked 35 times and struck out 75 times. His on-base percentage is .391, his OPS 1.050.

— Press staff reports

