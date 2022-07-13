Daily Mike Trout Report:

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: The Angels were off.
Tuesday: For results of their series opener at home against Houston, go to PressofAC.com.
Wednesday: Cristian Javier (6-4, 3.01 ERA) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. game for the Astros. Trout is 0 for 6, including four strikeouts, with one walk against him.
Stats: Trout began Tuesday hitting .271 (76 for 280) with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 78 games. He had walked 39 times and struck out 95 times. His on-base percentage was .370, his OPS .974.
— Press staff reports
