Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 2 for 4 with a walk and a run scored in a 5-4 victory over the Yankees in New York. He struck out twice.
Wednesday: For results from their game against the Yankees, go to PressofAC.com.
Thursday: Left-hander Nestor Cortes (2-0, 2.60) is scheduled to start the 4:05 p.m. series finale for the Yankees. Trout is 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and one walk against him.
Stats: Trout began Wednesday hitting .293 (17 for 58) with three home runs, nine RBIs and 13 runs scored in 16 games. He had walked 13 times and struck out 18 times. His on-base percentage was .438, his OPS .990.
