Daily Mike Trout Report:

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 4 in a 7-4 loss to the Yankees. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: The series finale against the Yankees ended too late for this edition.
Up next: The Angels are off Thursday and will begin a three-game series at home starting 9:38 p.m. Friday against the Houston Astros.
Stats: Trout entered Wednesday hitting .272 (88 for 325) with 28 home runs, 58 RBIs and 61 runs scored in 90 games. He had walked 41 times and struck out 108 times. His on-base percentage was .363, his OPS .960.
