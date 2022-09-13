Daily Mike Trout Report:

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP

Sunday: Was given the day off and not play in the Angels’ 12-4 loss to Houston in the series finale.

Monday: He homered against Cleveland, a two-out, two-run shot in the ffith inning. It was the seventh straight game in which he hit a home run. For results from the game, which ended too late for this edition, go to PressofAC.com.

Tuesday: Cody Morris (0-1, 3.00) is scheduled to start the 6:10 p.m. game for the Guardians. Trout has not faced him.

Chasing history: Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of hitting a homer in eight games in a row.

Stats: Trout began Monday hitting .280 (101 for 361) with 34 home runs, 67 RBIs and 71 runs scored in 99 games. He had walked 45 times and struck out 118 times. His on-base percentage was .369, his OPS .998.

