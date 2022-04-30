Daily Mike Trout Report: White Sox shut down Angels' offense

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 1 for 4 with a walk in a 5-1 win over the White Sox in Chicago. He batted third and played center field. The Angels improved to 14-7.
Saturday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 4 in a 4-0 loss to the White Sox.
Sunday: Dallas Keuchel (1-2, 9.00) will start the 2:10 p.m. game for Chicago. Trout is hitting .354 (17 for 48) with two home runs and three RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .323 (20 for 62) with five home runs, 10 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 18 games. He has walked 12 times and struck out 13 times. His on-base percentage is .447, his OPS 1.141, the latter of which leads the major leagues among qualified players.
— Press staff reports
