Daily Mike Trout Report: Walks twice in win over Cleveland

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Wednesday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 2 for 3, hitting his fifth and sixth doubles of the season, in a 9-5 victory over the Guardians. He walked once, scored once and drove in two runs.

Thursday: This was the 10th anniversary of Trout being called up to the major leagues for good. Went 0 for 2 with two walks in a 4-1 win over Cleveland. He batted third and was the designated hitter.

Friday: The Angels begin a three-game series at 7:10 p.m. against the White Sox in Chicago. Lucas Giolito (0-0, 1.13 ERA) will start for the White Sox. Trout is 1 for 5 with a homer, two RBIs, three walks and two strikeouts against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .352 (19 for 54) with five home runs, 10 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 16 games. He has walked 11 times and struck out 11 times. His on-base percentage is .478, his OPS 1.256, both of which are tops in the major leagues among qualified players. His .778 slugging percentage also is the best.

— Press staff reports

