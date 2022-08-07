Daily Mike Trout Report: Turns 31 on Sunday

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Injury update: Trout remains on the injured list and has not played since July 12. On Thursday, head trainer Mike Frostad said the center fielder started rotational work Wednesday, exercises that target strengthening his back muscles in preparation for eventually swinging a bat. There was no timetable for his return as of Thursday.

Happy birthday: Trout turned 31 on Sunday, but with him currently on the injured list, it was the fourth time in the last five years he did not play on his birthday (2018 and 2021 due to injury, 2019 because no game was scheduled). Since his first birthday game in 2012, Trout has homered in five of seven games on that date.

Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (76 for 282) with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 79 games. He has walked 39 times and struck out 97 times. His on-base percentage is .368, his OPS .967.

