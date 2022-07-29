 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Trout remains on injured list

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Update: Trout remains on the injured list (left ribcage inflammation) and has not played since July 12. He received a cortisone injection July 21, and it was expected it would then take two weeks before he could start swinging a bat and resume other baseball activities.

What's next? Appearing upbeat in meeting with the media Wednesday, Trout said his back had improved considerably in the past couple of days and that he has an appointment with his doctor Sunday.

An ‘exaggeration:’ On Wednesday, Trout responded to reports that he has a rare back condition that would affect him for the rest of his career. Trout told reporters that the report was an “exaggeration” and that he would play again this season. 

Quote: “I appreciate all the prayer requests, but my career isn’t over,” Trout said Wednesday in a story by Jeff Fletcher for The Orange County Register. “The last two days have been huge steps. I’m excited with the way it’s going. I’m happy with it.”

Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (76 for 282) with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 79 games. He has walked 39 times and struck out 97 times. His on-base percentage is .368, his OPS .967.

— Press staff reports

Mike Trout 2022 headshot

Trout
