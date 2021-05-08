Daily Mike Trout report: Triples in win over Dodgers, comments on Pujols move

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Friday: Went 2 for 4 with and RBI triple, his first of the season, in a 9-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He batted third and played center field.
Saturday: The series continued in a night contest that ended too late for this edition.
Sunday: The series concludes at Angel Stadium in a 4:07 game. Trevor Bauer (3-1, 2.44), the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, will start for the Dodgers Trout is 2 for 8 against him for his career.
He said it: Trout talked about the Angels designating Albert Pujols for assignment ahead of Friday's game. “I broke down a little bit,” Trout said in his first public comments on the decision to release Pujols, who was Trout's teammate since 2012. “Just knowing that he’s been here for the whole time I’ve been here, and knowing it could be done just like that.”
“It was tough,” Trout said. “I think we were all in shock when the news broke and when we found out about it. But after talking to Albert, and the competitor Albert is, he wants to play every day. You can tell when he’s not playing, he wants to be out there with the team. I hope he finds a team that can let him play every day and what his body allows him to do, because he’s a competitor. You want him out there. It was a tough situation, but Albert is in a good place, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Stats: Trout entered Saturday hitting .385 (38 for 96) with eight home runs, 18 RBIs, 21 runs and 19 walks in 27 games. His on-base percentage was .496, his OPS 1.235. ... He led the majors in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage (.740) and OPS. ... The Angels were 14-17.
— Press staff and wire reports
