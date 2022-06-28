Daily Mike Trout Report: Throws out runner at 3rd to help Angels win

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 2 with two walks and a strikeout in a 2-1 win over the Mariners in a heated series finale that featured a second-inning brawl.

Monday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 4, striking out three times, in a 4-3 win over the visiting White Sox. He also got his third assist of the season, throwing out Seby Zavala at third base on an 8-3-4 play in the seventh inning.

Tuesday: Check PressofAC.com tonight for results of their late game.

Wednesday: Michael Kopech (2-4, 2.59) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. series finale for Chicago. Trout walked in his only plate appearance against him.

Stats: Trout began Tuesday hitting .286 (68 for 233) with 22 home runs, 45 RBIs and 51 runs scored in 67 games. He had walked 37 times and struck out 79 times. His on-base percentage was .391, his OPS 1.038.

— Press staff reports

