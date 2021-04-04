 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Mike Trout report: Strikes out 3 times, but Angels rally late to win
0 comments

Daily Mike Trout report: Strikes out 3 times, but Angels rally late to win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In his nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Friday: Batting third and playing center field, Trout went 2 for 3, including his first double of the season, in a 12-8 loss to the visiting Chicago White Sox. He scored one, knocked in one and walked twice.

Saturday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 3, striking out three times, with a walk in a 5-3 win over the White Sox. Trout struck out leading off the bottom of the eighth, but the Angels then surged ahead with three runs.

Sunday: Dylan Cease (5-4, 4.01 in 2020) will start the 8:37 p.m. series finale for Chicago. Trout has not faced him. ESPN will televise it.

Stats: Trout is hitting .375 (3 for 8) with two runs, two RBIs and five walks. His on-base percentage is .615. 

Meteorologist Joe Martucci loves forecasting for our towns in South Jersey. Subscribing to The Press of Atlantic City ensures your stories are being told. Go to pressofac.com/subscribe for our best offers. You can subscribe for a print and digital subscription, or take part in a digital-only package.

 

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News