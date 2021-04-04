Daily Mike Trout report: Strikes out 3 times, but Angels rally late to win

Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In his nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Friday: Batting third and playing center field, Trout went 2 for 3, including his first double of the season, in a 12-8 loss to the visiting Chicago White Sox. He scored one, knocked in one and walked twice.

Saturday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 3, striking out three times, with a walk in a 5-3 win over the White Sox. Trout struck out leading off the bottom of the eighth, but the Angels then surged ahead with three runs.

Sunday: Dylan Cease (5-4, 4.01 in 2020) will start the 8:37 p.m. series finale for Chicago. Trout has not faced him. ESPN will televise it.

Stats: Trout is hitting .375 (3 for 8) with two runs, two RBIs and five walks. His on-base percentage is .615.

