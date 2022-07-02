Daily Mike Trout Report: Strikeout streak reaches 7 in loss to Houston

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Batting second and playing center field, went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts in an 8-1 loss to Houston. He was pinch-hit for in the ninth inning.

Saturday: Batting second and playing center field, went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in a 9-1 loss to the Astros. Trout was replaced in the ninth inning for the second straight game, as he has now struck out in seven straight at-bats.

After the game, Trout alluded to possibly dealing with some discomfort but it not being serious. “Just losing my posture up there," Trout said. “It makes my swing long. Just grinding through some stuff with the lower half. It’ll be all right.”

Sunday: The series finale is at 2:10 p.m. Framber Valdez (8-3, 2.65) is scheduled to start for the Astros. Trout is 0 for 9 against him in his career.

Stats: Trout is hitting .277 (70 for 253) with 23 home runs, 47 RBIs and 53 runs scored in 70 games. He had walked 37 times and struck out 86 times. His on-base percentage was .378, his OPS 1.010.

— Press staff and wire reports

