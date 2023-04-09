Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Friday: Hit a two-run homer and threw a runner out at second base in a 4-3 loss to Toronto in the Angels' home opener. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 4.
Saturday: Hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fifth inning of a 9-5 win over the Blue Jays. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Sunday: Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (1-0, 1.80) is scheduled to start the 4:07 p.m. game for Toronto. Trout is batting .429 (6 for 14) with two home runs and six RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .346 (9 for 26) with three home runs, eight RBIs and eight runs scored in eight games. He has walked nine times and struck out five times. His on-base percentage is .528, his OPS 1.297.
