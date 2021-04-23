Daily Mike Trout report: Sits out game one day after suffering elbow contusion

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Thursday: In an 8-2 loss at Houston, Trout suffered a left elbow contusion when he was hit by a pitch in the top of the fourth inning. With the Angels trailing 7-1, he was removed from the game after the top of the fifth. Trout, who batted third and played center field, walked in his only previous plate appearance.
Friday: Did not play in a 5-4, 10-inning loss to Houston. The Associated Press reported that manager Joe Maddon said Trout was expected back in the lineup Saturday.
Saturday: Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 10.57) is scheduled to start the 4:10 p.m. game for the Astros. Trout is hitting .385 (5 for 13) with one RBI against him.
What he said: “It's getting better,” Trout said Thursday night in a story by Rhett Bollinger for MLB.com. “I'm getting treatment and hopefully I'll be in there (Friday). It didn't feel like it hit any of the pad. But after watching the replay, the pad helped me out a lot."
Stats: Trout began Friday hitting .393 (22 for 56) with six home runs, 12 RBIs, 15 runs and 14 walks in 17 games. His on-base percentage is .521, his OPS 1.325. ... The Angels were 9-8.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.