Daily Mike Trout Report: Singles twice, but Angels lose again

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Batting second and playing center field, went 0 for 4 with a strikeout in the Angels' 3-2 loss to the Tigers.
Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, went 2 for 3 with a walk in a 4-0 loss to Detroit in the series finale.
Monday: The Angels will begin a four-game series starting 7:10 p.m. in Tampa against the Rays. Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 2.52) is scheduled to start for the Rays. He is 3 for 6 with two walks, three strikeouts and an RBI in eight plate appearances against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (79 for 293) with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 82 games. He had walked 40 times and struck out 100 times. His on-base percentage is .367, his OPS .954.
People are also reading…
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.