Daily Mike Trout report: Singles, scores in win over Rangers

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout watches his double against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Los Angeles Angels Jared Walsh (20), Kurt Suzuki (24), Mike Trout (27), and Albert Pujols (5) celebrate the win over the Texas Rangers during a baseball game on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Wednesday: Went 1 for 4 with a single and a run scored, striking out twice in a 4-3 win over the Rangers. He batted third and played center field.
Thursday: The Angels were off.
Friday: The Angels begin a three-game series at 10:10 p.m. at the Seattle Mariners. Chris Flexen (2-1, 2.74) will start for Seattle. Trout has never faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .420 (29 for 69) with six home runs, 14 RBIs, 16 runs and 14 walks in 20 games. His on-base percentage is .524, his OPS 1.306. ... Through Wednesday, he led the majors in on-base percentage, slugging percentage (.783) and OPS and was second in batting average behind White Sox designated hitter Yermin Mercedes (.432). The Angels are 12-11.
This is a 2021 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Angels active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via AP)
