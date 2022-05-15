 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Daily Mike Trout Report: Singles, scores in series finale vs. Oakland

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: In the first game of the double-header, a 4-3 loss to Oakland, Trout didn't start but entered in the eighth inning. He was intentionally walked and scored to make it 3-1. He then struck out in the top of the ninth inning before the A's completed the comeback win.

He started the second game, batting second and playing center field. He went 1 for 5 with an RBI double in the top of the fifth inning of the Angels' 9-1 win over the A's. It was his ninth double of the season.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with a run scored in a 4-1 win over Oakland in the series finale. He struck out once.

Monday: The Angels begin a three-game series in Texas against the Rangers beginning 8:05 p.m. Jon Gray (0-1, 5.51) will start for Texas. Trout is 2 for 6 with a homer and two RBIs against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .312 (34 for 109) with nine home runs, 20 RBIs and 28 runs scored in 32 games. He has walked 21 times and struck out 32 times.

+11 
Mike Trout 2022 headshot for daily report
Matt York, Associated Press

— Press staff reports

