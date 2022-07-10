Daily Mike Trout Report: Singles and scores as Angels lose again

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 1-0 loss at Baltimore.

Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with a run scored and a strikeout in a 9-5 loss to Baltimore in the series finale. It was the Angels' eighth loss in their last nine games.

Up next: The Angels are off Monday and will begin a three-game series starting 9:38 p.m. Tuesday at home vs. the Houston Astros.

Stats: Trout is hitting .268 (75 for 280) with 24 home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 78 games. He has walked 39 times and struck out 95 times. His on-base percentage is .367, his OPS .967.

— Press staff reports