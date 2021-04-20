Daily Mike Trout report: Rough night at the plate in Angels' loss to Texas

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Saturday and Sunday: Games against Minnesota were postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Twins organization. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said outfielder Kyle Garlick, another undisclosed Twins player and a team staff member tested positive in the two days before the postponements, The Associated Press reported.

Monday: Went 0 for 4, striking out three times, in the Angels' 6-4 loss to the visiting Texas Rangers. He batted third and played center field.

Tuesday: Jordan Lyles (1-0, 4.70) will start for Texas in the 9:38 p.m. game. Trout is hitting .250 (3 for 12) with one home run and two RBIs against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .354 (17 for 48) with four home runs, 10 RBIs, 12 runs and 13 walks in 14 games. His on-base percentage is .492, his OPS 1.179. ... The Angels are 8-6.

— Press staff reports

