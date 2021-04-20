Daily Mike Trout report: Rough night at the plate in Angels' loss to Texas

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout drives in two runs with a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Los Angeles Angels' Justin Upton, center, bumps chests with Mike Trout, right, after Upton's grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout grimaces after hitting a foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Saturday and Sunday: Games against Minnesota were postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Twins organization. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said outfielder Kyle Garlick, another undisclosed Twins player and a team staff member tested positive in the two days before the postponements, The Associated Press reported.
Monday: Went 0 for 4, striking out three times, in the Angels' 6-4 loss to the visiting Texas Rangers. He batted third and played center field.
Tuesday: Jordan Lyles (1-0, 4.70) will start for Texas in the 9:38 p.m. game. Trout is hitting .250 (3 for 12) with one home run and two RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .354 (17 for 48) with four home runs, 10 RBIs, 12 runs and 13 walks in 14 games. His on-base percentage is .492, his OPS 1.179. ... The Angels are 8-6.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 4
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout drives in two runs with a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Angels' Justin Upton, center, bumps chests with Mike Trout, right, after Upton's grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout grimaces after hitting a foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
This is a 2021 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Angels active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via AP)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.