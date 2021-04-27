Daily Mike Trout report: Returns to lineup, gets 4 hits to raise average to .426

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Sunday: Did not play in the Angels’ 4-2 win in the series finale at Houston, the third straight game he missed after suffering an elbow contusion when he got hit by a pitch Thursday.

Monday: Returned to the lineup and went 4 for 5 with two RBIs in the Angels' 9-4 win over the Rangers in Texas. He batted third and played center field.

Tuesday: Mike Foltynewicz (0-3, 5.32) is set to start the 8:05 p.m. game for the Rangers. Trout is 2 for 3 with a solo home run against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .426 (26 for 61) with six home runs, 14 RBIs, 15 runs and 14 walks in 18 games. His on-base percentage is .5239, his OPS 1.359. ... The Angels are 11-10.

