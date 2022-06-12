Daily Mike Trout Report: Returns to lineup and hits two home runs

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Did not play in a 7-3 loss at home to the New York Mets. It was the third straight game he missed due to a groin injury that forced him out of Tuesday’s game after he had homered and doubled. Interim manager Phil Nevin said Trout was “close” to returning to action.

Saturday: Hit two home runs and a double in an 11-6 win over the Mets. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Sunday: Taijuan Walker (3-2 3.28) is scheduled to start the nationally televised 7:08 p.m. series finale for the Mets. Trout is hitting .625 (10 for 16) with three home runs and six RBIs against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .294 (55 for 187) with 16 home runs, 33 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 53 games. He has walked 27 times and struck out 58 times. His on-base percentage is .394, his OPS 1.036.

— Press staff reports

