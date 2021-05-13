Daily Mike Trout report: Rests Wednesday, off Thursday, Angels back in action Friday

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Wednesday: He did not play in a 9-1 loss to the Houston Astros in the series finale.

Thursday: The Angels were off.

Friday: L.A. begins a three-game series at 7:10 in Boston against the Red Sox. Boston did not designate a starting pitcher as of Thursday evening.

Stats: Trout is hitting .355 (38 for 107) with eight home runs, 18 RBIs, 22 runs and 23 walks in 32 games. His on-base percentage is .477, his OPS 1.150. ... He has stolen two bases without being caught. ... Trout leads the majors in on-base percentage, slugging percentage (.673) and OPS. ... The Angels are 16-20, last in the American League West and six games behind division-leading Oakland.

— Press staff reports

