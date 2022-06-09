Daily Mike Trout Report: Remains day to day with groin injury as series concludes vs. Boston

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Tuesday: Went 2 for 2 with a two-run homer in the first inning and a double before exiting in the third inning with a groin injury of a 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He suffered the injury running to first during his third-inning double. Trout easily reached second but not at full speed. He tried to stretch out the leg once he got there but came out of the game after talking with trainers.

Wednesday: Did not play in the Angels' 1-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Prior to the game, the Angels announced Trout was doing better and would be day-to-day with left groin tightness.

Thursday: The series finale vs. Boston ended too late for this edition.

Friday: The Angels begin a three-game series at 9:38 p.m. hosting the New York Mets. Tylor Megill (4-2, 4.41) is scheduled to pitch for New York. Trout has never faced him.

Stats: Trout began Thursday hitting .284 (52 for 183) with 14 home runs, 30 RBIs and 39 runs scored in 52 games. He had walked 27 times and struck out 57 times. His on-base percentage was .388, his OPS .989.

— Press staff reports

