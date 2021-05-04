Daily Mike Trout report: Reaches base twice in Angels' loss to Rays

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout watches his double against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Los Angeles Angels Jared Walsh (20), Kurt Suzuki (24), Mike Trout (27), and Albert Pujols (5) celebrate the win over the Texas Rangers during a baseball game on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Sunday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 2-0 loss to the Mariners. He batted third and played center field.
Monday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk in a 7-3 loss to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in their series opener. He batted third and played center field.
Tuesday: Left-hander Shane McClanahan (0-0, 4.50) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. game for the Rays. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .410 (34 for 83) with seven home runs, 16 RBIs, 20 runs and 17 walks in 24 games. His on-base percentage is .515, his OPS 1.274. ... He leads the majors in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS. ... The Angels are 13-14.
This is a 2021 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Angels active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via AP)
