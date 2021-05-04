Daily Mike Trout report: Reaches base twice in Angels' loss to Rays

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Sunday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 2-0 loss to the Mariners. He batted third and played center field.

Monday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk in a 7-3 loss to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in their series opener. He batted third and played center field.

Tuesday: Left-hander Shane McClanahan (0-0, 4.50) is scheduled to start the 9:38 p.m. game for the Rays. Trout has not faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .410 (34 for 83) with seven home runs, 16 RBIs, 20 runs and 17 walks in 24 games. His on-base percentage is .515, his OPS 1.274. ... He leads the majors in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS. ... The Angels are 13-14.

— Press staff reports

