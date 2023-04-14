Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: The Angels were off Thursday..
Friday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with a walk in a 5-3 loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Trout hit his third double of the season.
Saturday: Nick Pivetta (0-1, 0.90) will start the 4:10 p.m. game for Boston. Trout is 0 for 3 against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .261 (12 for 46) with three home runs, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored in 13 games. He has walked 12 times and struck out 13 times. His on-base percentage is .433, his OPS .955
