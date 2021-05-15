Daily Mike Trout report: Reaches base twice, but Angels lose 9-0 to Boston

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Friday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0 for 4, striking out twice, in the Angels’ 4-3 loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston.

Saturday: He went 0 for 2 with two walks in a 9-0 loss to Boston. Trout batted third and played center field.

Sunday: Nathan Evoldi (4-2, 4.20) is set to start the 1:10 p.m. series finale for the Red Sox. Trout is hitting .400 (6 for 15), including two doubles, with two RBIs against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .336 (38 for 113) with eight home runs, 18 RBIs, 22 runs and 25 walks in 34 games. His on-base percentage is .464, his OPS 1.101. ... He has stolen two bases without being caught. ... Trout leads the majors in on-base percentage and OPS. ... The Angels are 16-22, last in the American League West.

