Daily Mike Trout Report: Reaches base twice as Angels keep winning

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 0 for 2 with two walks in a 4-1 win over Cleveland. He batted third and was the designated hitter.
Friday: Went 1 for 4 with a walk in a 5-1 win over the White Sox in Chicago. He batted third and played center field. The Angels improved to 14-7.
Saturday: Former Phillie Vince Velasquez (0-2 6.75) will start the 4:05 p.m. game for the White Sox. Trout has not faced him. FS1 will televise the game.
Stats: Trout is hitting .345 (20 for 58) with five home runs, 10 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 17 games. He has walked 12 times and struck out 12 times. His on-base percentage is .472, his OPS 1.213, both of which were tops in the major leagues among qualified players. His .741 slugging percentage trails only the .753 of Cleveland's Jose Ramirez .
— Press staff reports
