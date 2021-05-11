Daily Mike Trout report: Reaches base once, Angels fall to Astros

Mike Trout, 29, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In nine full seasons, he’s never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Monday: Batting third and playing center field, Trout went 0 for 3 but walked twice, stole third base and scored a run to help the Angels rally past the host Houston Astros 5-4. The Angels, who trailed 4-1 until surging ahead with a four-run sixth inning, won back-to-back games for the first time since April 25-26.

Tuesday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 5-1 loss to the Astros. Trout batted third and played center field.

Wednesday: Jose Urquidy (3-2, 3.51) is scheduled to start the 8:10 p.m. series finale for the Astros. Trout is 1 for 3 (a double) with a walk against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .355 (38 for 107) with eight home runs, 18 RBIs, 22 runs and 23 walks in 32 games. His on-base percentage is .477, his OPS 1.150. ... He has stolen two bases without being caught. ... Trout leads the majors in on-base percentage and OPS. ... The Angels are 16-19, last in the American League West and five games behind division-leading Oakland.

— Press staff reports

