Daily Mike Trout Report: Reaches base 3 times in loss to Houston

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: The Angels were off.
Friday: Went 2 for 4 with a walk in a 4-2 loss to the visiting Astros. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: Luis Garcia (11-8, 4.14) is scheduled to start the 9:07 p.m. game for Houston. Trout is 1 for 5 (a solo home run) with four walks against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .273 (91 for 333) with 28 home runs, 58 RBIs and 62 runs scored in 92 games. He has walked 42 times and struck out 110 times. His on-base percentage is .365, his OPS .957.
